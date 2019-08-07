Nach Baliye 9: Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova get evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova get evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Salman Khan produced couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been ruling the TRP charts as well as the hearts of the audience ever since it premiered on television. After the second week’s performance, two jodis - Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva as well as Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira were in danger zone. After a thrilling dance face-off, Rochelle and Keith had to bid their farewell to the show. Now it’s time for another Jodi to say goodbye to the competition and going by the latest reports, it appears to be of Vindu Dara Singh and his wife Dina Umarova.

In comparison to Vindu and his wife Dina, all other jodis on the Nach Baliye 9 are younger and flaunt their infectious energy in their dance moves. The couple performed on Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s hit song Tamma Tamma and received very average score. The judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon also advised the duo to work ore on their energy and dancing skills. Interestingly, Vindu and Dina will share the danger zone with Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva who were in danger last week as well. It is reported that Vindu and Dina will get evicted this weekend.

Also, the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye will feature Bollywood actor Govinda with his wife Sunita Ahuja. Latest reports about the show also reveal that the winner of Nach Baliye 9 will get a chance to feature in a song in the producer Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3. In addition to that, they will get Rs 50 lakhs cash prize.

On the other hand, makers of the reality show Nach Baliye 9 also performed a Quran reading session on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 after a number of people fell ill. First Shantanu Maheshwari’s girlfriend Nityami got injured and couldn’t perform. Then came Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy’s diseases as he fell sick. So in order to ward off the ill omen, the makers arranged for Quran reading sessions on the sets.

