Nach Baliye 9: Post health issues and injuries, makers conduct Quran reading on sets

After a lot of discussions and problems, the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 finally began with the producer Salman Khan un-masking the participant jodis for the season. The concept of this season had a new twist as makers introduced real-jodis as well as ex-flames. The show started off well until few celebrities started feeling ill. Not only this, few of them even suffered from injuries. First came in Shantanu Maheshwari’s girlfriend Nityaami Shirke who met with a serious injury during the practice sessions.

Later, came in line Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy who got ill and was diagnosed with Hepatitis B. Well now it seems that the makers are quite worried about everyone and that is the reason why they have planned Quran reading session on the sets. Yes, that’s true. The current reports in Spotboye state that in order to ward off the ill omen, Madrasa students were called to read out Quran.

Talking about the current updates on the show, Nora Fatehi recently graced the dance show and was seen grooving on her popular song O Saki Saki with Aly Goni’s partner Nataša Stanković. Have a look at their video that has gone viral here:

Talking about the first evicted couple, it was of Keith Sequeira and wife Rochelle Rao who were declared unsafe opposite Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. Later during a dance face-off, Urvashi and Anuj scored higher and that is the reason why Rochelle and had to leave the show.

