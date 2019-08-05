Nach Baliye 9: Post health issues and injuries, makers conduct Quran reading on sets

After a lot of discussions and problems, the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 finally began with the producer Salman Khan un-masking the participant jodis for the season. The concept of this season had a new twist as makers introduced real-jodis as well as ex-flames. The show started off well until few celebrities started feeling ill. Not only this, few of them even suffered from injuries. First came in Shantanu Maheshwari’s girlfriend Nityaami Shirke who met with a serious injury during the practice sessions.
Later, came in line Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy who got ill and was diagnosed with Hepatitis B. Well now it seems that the makers are quite worried about everyone and that is the reason why they have planned Quran reading session on the sets. Yes, that’s true. The current reports in Spotboye state that in order to ward off the ill omen, Madrasa students were called to read out Quran.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t you dare ask me when are we having kidssss..... I have a 2 year old named @rohitreddygoa alreddy 🤣😂🤣😂 By the way this video was shot when he had jaundice and we had no idea. MyEnthuCutlet! Rest baby plssssss and get well soonest so we can “Nach” our way to our future actual babies!
View this post on Instagram
This is the first time I have ever incorporated my real life situation on stage.... the feeling was so raw and different for me but something I wanted to do...as a tribute to @nityaami.shirke for showing so much positivity and strength... Thanks @desihoppers @macedon008 @subhash92_desihopper @mohitantony @dhanshree.yadav @starplus @banijayasia #nachbaliye9 #nishan #
Talking about the current updates on the show, Nora Fatehi recently graced the dance show and was seen grooving on her popular song O Saki Saki with Aly Goni’s partner Nataša Stanković. Have a look at their video that has gone viral here:
View this post on Instagram
Follow Now - @nachbaliye9.official 👈 . #nachbaliye #nachbaliye9 #raghavjuyal #danceindiadance #remodesouza #danceplus4 #sushantkhatri #danceicon #dancelover #choreography #dancewithtalent #bollywood #piyushbhagat #superdancer #indiandance #danceplus #hiphop #talent #shaktimohan #raghav #dharmeshsir #punitjpathak #danceplus3 #faisal #faisalkhan #dytto #shooting #dance #sharukhkhan #raghavcomedy
Talking about the first evicted couple, it was of Keith Sequeira and wife Rochelle Rao who were declared unsafe opposite Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. Later during a dance face-off, Urvashi and Anuj scored higher and that is the reason why Rochelle and had to leave the show.
View this post on Instagram
Hey everyone If you've seen our rehearsal videos, you know a lot of practice went into this one. Excited to know what you guys think. A little sneak peek for you! #UrUj #JodiNo3 #NachBaliye9, Tonight at 8pm on @starplus ⭐️ #💕 : : Thank u @sadnaminhas @khyatip__ @himanshu_heman for teaching us how to move so beautifully #🥰 #comedancewithus #urvashidholakia9 @apnanuj #nachbaliye9 #nach #gratitude #bliss #yellow #waltz #ballroomdance #twists #lifts #and #what #not #watch #dance #enjoy #happiness #❤️
Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.