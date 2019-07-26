'Shivangi Joshi and I were never together,' says, Nach Baliye 9 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Read inside

Vishal Aditya Singh who is currently seen in Nach Baliye 9, shaking legs with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, talks about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead, Shivangi Joshi. Shivangi Joshi and Vishal Aditya Singh have been in news for their alleged relationship and dating rumours. However, Vishal recently in a conversation with BollywoodLife made it clear that the two never dated. Shivangi Joshi aka Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had done a show Begusarai with Vishal.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Shivangi Joshi were seen together in Begusarai, where they were playing an on-screen married couple. It is rumoured that during that show, they started dating each other. However, Vishal rubbishes these dating rumours and call them irrelevant.

Vishal Aditya Singh in his recent interview with BollywoodLife spoke about his co-star Shivangi Joshi. There have been rumours around the couple dating each other. However, for the first time, Vishal Aditya Singh spoke to clear up the rumours and reveal the truth. He revealed that they never dated each other and were only good friends. He said, "I'm very clear that we never dated. Shivangi and I were never together."

"She is just the heroine of my first show," said Vishal Aditya. He further added that, "I'm different! I'm a Kabir (the renowned poet) type (of guy). For me, every girl is not sex (material), or girlfriend or a wife."

Talking about Shivangi Joshi, he said, "She was just my co-actor. She was like a kid and I used to pamper her because she was my wife on the screens. We were so comfortable that people started speculating. Now I can't do anything (about that). And that is the reason I never have spoken about it (the rumours)."

Vishal Aditya Singh was seen in Star Plus daily soap Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala for a short while.

