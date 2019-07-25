Pics: Kapil Sharma heads to Canada with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath for babymoon

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kapil Sharma heads to Canada with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath for babymoon

Comedy King Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath, who are expecting their first child together, have jetted off to Canada for their babymoon. The adorable couple, who tied the knot on December 12 last year in Punjab, looked happy as they were clicked by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. Kapil Sharma married long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath and the couple hosted a wedding reception for their industry friends on 24th December 2018. It was attended by many renowned faces from Bollywood including power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were clicked by the paps at the Mumbai airport as they arrived at the airport to go for their much-awaited babymoon. The couple is all set to welcome their first child in December.

Comedian Kapil Sharma was seen wearing a grey jacket teamed up with a matching trackpant and red shoes.

Ginni, on the other hand, was wearing a long black shrug teamed up with a matching t-shirt, trackpant and white shoes. Her glow was unmissable as she flaunted her baby bump.

Kapil Sharma's show The Kapil Sharma Show is touching great heights on television. Ever since it has been relaunched, the TRP numbers are in no mood to fall down. The show has been a consistent one to be in top 10 shows in the TRP lists. Many Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others have graced the show since its relaunch. In the latest episode, Kangana Ranaut promoted her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, which also stars her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao.

