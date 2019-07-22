The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut takes fresh dig at Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor

Image Source : TWITTER The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been surrounded by controversies for quite some time now. Whether it is the recent media controversy or the Kangana Vs Hrithik Roshan row, the Queen actress has managed to grabbed headlines for a number of reasons. Now, Kangana recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show and the actress made sure to make it as entertaining as always for the audience. Kangana Ranaut made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's popular show TKSS for the promotion of her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, which also stars her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Never to shy away from speaking her mind, Kangana Ranaut took fresh jibe at director Karan Johar and actor Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut took the audience by surprise by answering Kapil's questions the way she did. When Kapil Sharma asked Kangana to name Bollywood stars who according to her can manage various departments if she is made the prime minister of the industry, the actress took a dig at Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor.

What happened when the bold and the beautiful #KanganaRanaut met the most handsome guy on this earth 🙈 we missed u @RajkummarRao #JudgementallHaiKya on #TheKapilSharmaShow tonight 🤗 @ektaravikapoor @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/QDkZ2jYwdE — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 20, 2019

"For Information and broadcasting ministry, I think it should be Karan Johar. He himself said that he enjoys gossiping, and for that he has a show also on which, he openly does gossiping. On that show, he openly asks people what colour underwear they are wearing, what you are going to do to the wife in a situation where you are caught on someone's bed. So, no one else can manage this ministry than Karan Johar", Kangana Ranut said.

Meanwhile, Kangana said that Ranbir Kapoor should handle defense ministry as he "has an underground PR that screws up everyone, but from behind".

The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Kangana Ranaut aired on July 20.

On the other hand, she was full of praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. "For Health ministry, I think Akshay Kumar. He is 53 but he is one such actor who has never touched alcohol or smoke. He always exits from any party by 9.30, and sleeps off by 10 at night. For Home ministry, Kareena Kapoor Khan because she has beautifully managed her home, her baby, her family, her husband and also her career", the actress said.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya is all set to release on July 26.

