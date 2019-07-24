Nach Baliye 9: Is first wildcard Jodi all set to enter Salman Khan’s show?

Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 began with a bang last week when the producer Salman Khan and host Maniesh Paul unmasked the jodis for the season. This time the show changed its concept and brought along some real-life jodis along with some ex-flames. Even though the list of contestants was already announced in premiere episodes, there are talks about the wild card contestants entering the show soon.

As per the latest reports in IWMBuzz, “The first name that might participate as the wild card Jodi is Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna. The ex-couple might be part of the popular reality show." However, no official information about the same has been made yet by the makers. Only time will tell if they’ll be a part of the show judged by Raveena Tandon.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhie Rana’s glamorous transformation will leave you jaw-dropped

Talking about the two actors, they were last seen together in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin 3. There were reports of the two dating each other during 'Nagarjuna: Ek Yoddha' days but they later parted ways after the end of the show. Never have they ever admitted in public about their relationship and have always maintained the ‘good friends’ image. If they’ll become a part of the show, their association will go public for the very first time.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant finalized for Salman Khan’s show?

Nach Baliye 9: Is first wildcard Jodi all set to enter Salman Khan’s show?

Coming back to other contestants, the list includes names of Shraddha Arya-Alam Singh, Babita Phoghat-Vivek Suhag, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityami Shirke, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Ridhima Jain, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, and Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor takes a dig at FaceApp by sharing Rishi Kapoor’s then-and-now picture

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.