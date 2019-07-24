Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhie Rana’s glamorous transformation will leave you jaw-dropped

Remember the commoner girl Surbhi Rana shouting on the top her voice in the last season of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 12? The reality TV star from Himachal Pradesh was known for her bold attitude and strong character. Not only this, she even managed to go to the top but got evicted just before the finale. Surbhi who was popular for picking up fights with others has now dolled up and one through a transformation that will leave you surprised.

Post the show, Surbhi has completely changed in terms of looks. From being all de-glam she has turned into a glam doll. Her pictures on social media are completely unrecognizable. In one of the videos he has posted, she is seen wearing a peach gown with a plunging neckline accompanied by curls and hot expressions. She captioned the video as, “A Bond girl must be a strong and independent woman, but at the same time charming and sensual. Those opposite qualities combined together make her interesting. She must be strong but at the same time feminine.✌️ #sexysadhu."

Before becoming a part of the reality show, she was seen in MTV Roadies. She is soon going to update her fans about her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, the makers are gearing up for the new season of the show Bigg Boss 13 for which they have already started approaching the celebrities. The last season was declared boring by many after which changes were made to this season according to which there will be no commoners this season.

