Neetu Kapoor takes a dig at FaceApp by sharing Rishi Kapoor’s then-and-now picture

Anything and everything can go viral on the social media these days and the recent adventure that took Netizens on a roll was when everyone started posting their old age pictures as a part of the FaceApp Challenge. Although the celebrities were quite impressed by the results they got, it seems that Neetu Kapoor has a conflicting thought. She believes that the app is "exaggerated." She posted her view along with a then-and-now picture of her husband Rishi Kapoor.

She shared a collage on her Instagram profile where on one hand there was a childhood picture of the actor while another side had his current picture. Neetu's caption read, "This pic proves Faceapp is so exaggerated." As soon as she posted the picture, the people on internet got cracked up and started posting comments. Comments like "Both are so good, cute and poised," "Hahaha first one who is real and still the same" were posted on Neetu’s photo.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the couple is in the US these days where he is getting his Cancer curated. Speaking about his journey, Rishi revealed to TOI, "There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth day shoot of a new film, when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually."

The veteran actor gets a visit from a lot of celebrities. Check out some pictures here:

