Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt’s film to have another female lead, see deets

After giving a super hit at the box office in the form of Bharat, superstar Salman Khan announced his next Eid release for the year 2020 in the form of Inshallah. The movie re-unites Tiger Zinda Hai actor with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after almost a decade. Not only this, but the Bhaijaan fans will also witness the fresh Jodi of Salman and Alia Bhatt in the same. But wait, there is not one but two actresses who will romance Salman in the film.

As per the recent updates in Bollywoodlife, since Bhansali’s film usually have three leads, this too will have another one joining the stars in the lead. A closed source informed the portal about the same and said, “Most of Bhansali movies have had a third lead angle to it, be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat or Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Inshallah will be following the same league and will see a relatively young actress play a second female lead in the love drama by Salman and Alia. Though Salman and Alia play the lead role, the second lead will have a pivotal role as well."

Talking more about the project, Salman will be seen playing the role of a businessman while Alia will play the role of a young actress. The film will be shot in Florida and northern states of India, majorly Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and is expected to go on floors in the month of October. Sometime back, Alia shared an announcement on her social media about the film.

The film will be jointly produced by Salman’s production house, Salman Khan Films, and SLB’s Bhansali Productions. It is slated to release on Eid next year. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

