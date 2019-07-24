Kiara Advani reveals her name is inspired by Priyanka Chopra. Know how

Kiara Advani's name has Priyanka Chopra connection

Kiara Advani is on cloud nine after the blockbuster performance of Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor starrer intense romantic drama has minted more than Rs 260 crores. Kiara even wrote an emotional note thanking cast, crew and her team after Kabir Singh completed a month in theatre. Meanwhile, she is also shooting for Karan Johar's Guilty, a Netflix film.

Meanwhile, let's talk about Kiara's name. We all know that she has rechristened herself before making Bollywood debut. For those living under a rock, Kiara Advani's real name is Alia. She had even revealed that it was superstar Salman Khan who suggested her to change her name before setting foot in the industry. Now, in an interview to Filmfare, the Kabir Singh actress had revealed why chose Kiara over a million other names.

"My name has been Kiara since my debut in 2014. I didn't want to confuse the audience with Alia Bhatt, an established superstar. It just felt like the right thing to do - to have your own identity. Why have two Alias?'' she said. The actress further added that her name has Priyanka Chopra connection. Confused? Well, her name is inspired by Priyanka Chopra's 2010 rom-com Anjaana Anjaani.

Earlier, talking about Kabir Singh's massive success, Kiara had said, "It definitely feels special. Also, it’s happened quite early in my career. We knew the film was special but seeing the massive success its’ enjoying is something else. This love that people have showered on me, only motivates me to work harder."

On the professional front, Kiara's Guilty is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatics and directed by Ruchi Narain. Kiara, who has sported a different look for the series is playing the role of a musician in it.

Meanwhile, Kiara has several other interesting projects in the pipeline such as Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's Good News, another project with Akki titled Laxmmi Bomb, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani.