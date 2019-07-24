Kiara Advani reveals her name is inspired by Priyanka Chopra. Know how

Kiara Advani is on cloud nine after the blockbuster performance of Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor starrer intense romantic drama has minted more than Rs 260 crores. Kiara even wrote an emotional note thanking cast, crew and her team after Kabir Singh completed a month in theatre. Meanwhile, she is also shooting for Karan Johar's Guilty, a Netflix film.
Meanwhile, let's talk about Kiara's name. We all know that she has rechristened herself before making Bollywood debut. For those living under a rock, Kiara Advani's real name is Alia. She had even revealed that it was superstar Salman Khan who suggested her to change her name before setting foot in the industry. Now, in an interview to Filmfare, the Kabir Singh actress had revealed why chose Kiara over a million other names.
"My name has been Kiara since my debut in 2014. I didn't want to confuse the audience with Alia Bhatt, an established superstar. It just felt like the right thing to do - to have your own identity. Why have two Alias?'' she said. The actress further added that her name has Priyanka Chopra connection. Confused? Well, her name is inspired by Priyanka Chopra's 2010 rom-com Anjaana Anjaani.
Earlier, talking about Kabir Singh's massive success, Kiara had said, "It definitely feels special. Also, it’s happened quite early in my career. We knew the film was special but seeing the massive success its’ enjoying is something else. This love that people have showered on me, only motivates me to work harder."
#1MonthOfKabirSingh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don’t know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me.. Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn’t have been luckier to work together on this special film❤️ Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can’t stop yourself from feeling for them. Our amazing producers @ashwinvarde @muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar @@tseries.official for making this gem of a film! @santha_dop my incredible dop for capturing every moment of this love story so beautifully. To all our singers and musicians @sachettandonofficial @paramparathakurofficial @arijitsingh @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik @tulsikumar15 @sachdevaakhilnasha @vishalmishraofficial Thankyou for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film! To the entire cast and crew, every technician, our EP this film would not be the same without your efforts and hardwork! My personal team- @jubindesai @raveesh_dhanu @makeupbylekha @hairbyseema @a_little_sip_of_fashion @simrantalwar13 @aajani21 #santosh for having my back all along. But most importantly beyond Thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story❤🙏
As an actor it’s always exciting to do something out of your comfort zone. Thank you @karanjohar and @ruchinarain for giving me this opportunity! 🙏🏼 Here’s a #SneakPeek 😬 GUILTY- A film by @ruchinarain Produced by @karanjohar @dharmaticent @apoorva1972 A @netflix_in original
On the professional front, Kiara's Guilty is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatics and directed by Ruchi Narain. Kiara, who has sported a different look for the series is playing the role of a musician in it.
Meanwhile, Kiara has several other interesting projects in the pipeline such as Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's Good News, another project with Akki titled Laxmmi Bomb, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani.