Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor could not participate in Nach Baliye for TWO major reasons

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor are known for their commendable on-screen chemistry in television daily soap, Ghar Ek Mandir. The couple has been married for 16 years and is adored for their unmatchable chemistry. With Nach Baliye 9 in so much buzz, Gautami Kapoor in her recent interview with the Times of India revealed the real reason for not participating in any season of Nach Baliye.

Gautami Kapoor said that they have never thought about participating in any of the reality show. Not just this, about not participating in Nach Baliye, she gave a reason. She said the makers have always called Ram Kapoor for the show and he has always been busy. She said that the makers of the show have approached them 4 times, but they couldn't participate either due to Ram Kapoor's busy schedule or Gautami's pregnancy.

Gautami said, "I have had my pregnancies, both of them almost one after the other and there is not much of a gap in between both my kids. And now I guess the makers are fed up of calling us."

Therefore, we could not see Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor in together in Nach Baliye or any other reality show. Gautami and Ram got married in 2003. The couple has been blessed with two children.

Nach Baliye season 9 has a slightly different script this time. Not just the real-life couples will be seen in the show but also the ex-couples can participate to raise the trophy. The first episode of Nach Baliye was premiered on July 19.

