Ram Kapoor on his weight loss: Giving up on food is way harder than quitting alcohol, cigarettes

Ram Kapoor opens up on his weight loss journey

TV actor Ram Kapoor's physical transformation is much inspiring to make you hit the gym right now. The drastic change in his look is the result of the disciplined life and self-restraint that the actor followed. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor recently stunned everyone by sharing his post-weight loss photo. In an interview with TOI, the actor opened up on his entire weight loss journey and what kept him going. Ram Kapoor not only spoke about quitting food, alcohol and cigarette but also about the constant support from wife Gautami Kapoor.

The actor said that he has been trying to shed extra flabs since last two years. Despite of following a certain diet pattern, the results weren't effective. Hence, in 2019, he decided to take break from all the projects he has been involved into to pay attendtion to his most possessed things of all-his body. As per the actor, his process has beend pretty well as he has acheived 60 per cent of his goal.

The actor went on to say that limiting your diet and quitting the food you love is way more harder that giving up on alcohol and cigarettes. ''I feel you have to be mentally very strong to achieve something like this and I had mentally prepared myself for it. People feel giving up cigarettes, alcohol is harder, but believe me giving up food, especially, when you love it, is way harder. But as I told you I was mentally preparing for the the last two years,'' Ram said.

Ram revealed that his wife Gautami never pressurised him to loose weight or made his feel that he is an oveweight. ''Actually, Gautami is my inspiration because when I see how fit she is even after delivering two kids, I can’t help but get inspired. She has been my biggest strength and motivation throughout my journey,'' the actor said.

Talking about Ram's huge female fan following, Gautami told TOI that she is cool with all the craziness of his fans. ''I love his female fan following and am cool with all of the frenzy and craziness. I am so proud of him as a wife. I know how hard he has worked for this as I have seen it all. It is so overwhelming when not just his female fans but also his male fans message Ram and compliment him. He has fans all across various age groups. I really feel proud,'' she said.

Gautami and Ram have been married for over 17 years and the couple is head over heels in love with one another.