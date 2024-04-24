Amitabh Bachchan receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Amitabh Bachchan gets late Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at a function held at Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagrih. On this occasion, Amitabh Bachchan shared his emotional thoughts remembering late singer Lata Mangeshkar. For the unversed, Big B has been given this award for his incomparable contribution to music, art, culture, and social work.

Big B wore a while kurta-pajama set paired with a multiclolured shawl for this event. Along with him several renounsed artist like, Shivangi Kolhapure, Randeep Hooda, AR Rahman and Maharashtra Bhushan 2023 winner Ashok Saraf can be spotted on the stage among others.

Amitabh Bachchan: A film journey that became history

The veteran actor received this award on April 24, the memorial day of their father and theatre-music veteran Deenanath Mangeshkar. It is a matter of pride for Big B to receive this award for his fans. Amitabh Bachchan, the emperor of Indian cinema, is a name that has created a distinct identity for itself not only in the film industry but in the entire country. His film journey is a story of struggle, success, ups and downs, and reaching the peak again. Moreover, the veteran actor has featured in 200 films to date and will next be seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

About the pretigious award

For those who don't know, Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award has been instituted by Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan. This award is given every year to an individual who has made a path-breaking contribution towards the nation, its people, and society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its first recipient, followed by Lata Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle in 2023. This award is given every year to individuals who make outstanding contributions to music, art, culture, and social work.

Also Read: 'There's more to life than watching films', Aavesham actor Fahadh Faasil creates stir on social media