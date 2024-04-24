Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications, availability here

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise ColorFit Pulse 4

Noise has announced the launch of a new smartwatch in India. The newly launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 smartwatch is a new addition to the company’s smartwatch lineup in India. Some of the key features of the newly launched smartwatch include a square AMOLED display, IP68 rating, up to 7 days of battery backup on a single charge, and more. Here is all you need to know.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 India price and availability

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 is available in Jet Black, Space Blue, Forest Green, Rose Gold Pink, Starlight Gold, Silver Link, and Black Link colours. The smartwatch with a silicone strap is priced at Rs 2,499 while with a Metal Mesh, it is available for Rs 2,799. It will be available for sale starting April 26 via Amazon.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 specifications

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 is a smartwatch equipped with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 390x450 pixel resolution which offers peak brightness levels of up to 600 nits. It also has an Always-On Display feature.

This smartwatch also has Bluetooth calling functionality and can store up to 10 contacts as well. Moreover, it comes equipped with a heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitor and includes the Noise Health Suite which enables users to monitor essential health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels, among others.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 smartwatch offers more than 100 sports modes and is rated IP68, making it resistant to both dust and water. The company claims that it can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Meanwhile, Lava has recently launched its latest wearable device in India called the Lava ProWatch Zn. The smartwatch has a metallic body and features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The device comes with various health-tracking features such as blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring and a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor. It also boasts of over 110 sports modes and, according to Lava, can last for more than a week with standard use.

