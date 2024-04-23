Lava ProWatch Zn launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Lava ProWatch Zn

Lava has announced the launch of its latest wearable offering in India. The newly launched Lava ProWatch Zn comes with a metallic body and features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch also features various health-tracking features including blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring and a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor. Lava ProWatch Zn also has more than 110 sports modes and lasts for more than a week with standard use, as per the company's claim. Here are all the details you need to know.

Lava ProWatch Zn India price and availability

The Lava ProWatch Zn is available in Black and Grey colours. It is priced at Rs 2,599 for a silicon strap while it is available for Rs 2,999 for the metallic strap. The smartwatch will be available for sale starting April 26 via the company website, Amazon, and select retail stores across the country.

Lava ProWatch Zn specifications

The Lava ProWatch Zn is powered by an RTL8763EWE – VP chip. It features a circular 1.43-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Its display has an always-on mode and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating.

The smartwatch comes with a metallic dial and a stainless steel strap is optional. The watch also has side-mounted buttons for navigation through the UI.

The Lava ProWatch Zn also comes with many health-tracking features including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), stress, breathing, and sleep. It offers more than 150 watch faces and can be paired with Android or iOS smartphones.

In addition to this, it has over 110 sports modes and inbuilt games. The watch has Bluetooth version 5.2 and allows users to attend voice calls directly from their wrist. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. It packs a 350mAh battery and delivers up to 20 days of standby time and up to eight days of battery life on normal usage, as per the company’s claim.

