SRH vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match 41

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Travis Head and Virat Kohli at the IPL 2024

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have nothing to lose when they play high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

With seven losses in the first eight games, Faf du Plessis-led RCB are unlikely to make playoffs this season. They need to win all of their remaining six league stage games and also depend on other team results to remain in contention for the playoff qualification. They fell a run short while chasing a 223-run target against KKR in the last game and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad continue their beast form by smashing 266 against Delhi Capitals in the last game. Hyderabad have recorded three 250+ totals in the IPL 2024 and are currently placed third in the points table with five wins in seven matches.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 41st T20 match

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (C)

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Yash Dayal

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Travis Head: The star Australian batter has been smashing runs for fun in the IPL 2024 with 324 runs at a strike rate of 216.00. Head smashed 89 off just 32 balls against Delhi Capitals in the last game and recorded a 39-ball century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first-leg game of this fixture.

Virat Kohli: The legendary Bengaluru batter is enjoying a red-hot form in the IPL 2024 as he continues to dominate the Orange Cap chart with 379 runs in eight innings with the help of one century and two fifties. Kohli smashed 42 off just 20 balls against SRH in the last game between the two teams and is expected to produce an impactful knock in the upcoming fixture on Thursday.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 41 predicted playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.