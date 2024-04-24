DC vs GT: Mohit Sharma produces most expensive figures in IPL history after Rishabh's destructive innings

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the DC vs GT IPL 2024 clash on April 24, 2024

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant goes berserk with a bat against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2024 game on Wednesday. Pant's unbeaten fifty and Axar Patel's brilliant 66 helped Delhi Capitals post 224 while batting first at Arunj Jaitley Stadium.

Pant smashed 88* off just 43 balls, including 30 runs off Mohit Sharma in the 20th over, to force the latter to concede an unwanted record. Mohit walked off with 0/73 figures to record the most expensive spell in IPL history, breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad's Basil Thampi's infamous 0/70 figures against RCB in the IPL 2018.

Most runs conceded in an innings in IPL history

0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024 (Today) 0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018 0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023 0/68 - Reece Topley (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024 0/66 - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs MI, Mohali, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi staged a remarkable comeback after losing the first three wickets in powerplay overs. Pant and Axar Patel added 113 runs for the fourth wickets and then the former went wild in the death overs to help Delhi post a mammoth total. Delhi recorded the second-highest team runs in the last five overs of an IPL innings by smashing 97 off just 30 balls.

Most runs scored in the last five overs of an IPL innings

112 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016 97 - DC vs GT, Delhi, 2024 96 - PBKS vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2023 96 - MI vs DC, Mumbai WS, 2024 91 - RCB vs KKR, Kolkata, 2019

