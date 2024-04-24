Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. DC vs GT: Mohit Sharma produces most expensive figures in IPL history after Rishabh's destructive innings

DC vs GT: Mohit Sharma produces most expensive figures in IPL history after Rishabh's destructive innings

IPL 2024 DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant registered an unbeaten 88 off just 43 balls against Gujarat Titans, including 30 off Mohit Sharma in the last over against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024 22:00 IST
Mohit Sharma and Shubman Gill
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the DC vs GT IPL 2024 clash on April 24, 2024

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant goes berserk with a bat against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2024 game on Wednesday. Pant's unbeaten fifty and Axar Patel's brilliant 66 helped Delhi Capitals post 224 while batting first at Arunj Jaitley Stadium.

Pant smashed 88* off just 43 balls, including 30 runs off Mohit Sharma in the 20th over, to force the latter to concede an unwanted record. Mohit walked off with 0/73 figures to record the most expensive spell in IPL history, breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad's Basil Thampi's infamous 0/70 figures against RCB in the IPL 2018.

Most runs conceded in an innings in IPL history

  1. 0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024 (Today)
  2. 0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018
  3. 0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023
  4. 0/68 - Reece Topley (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024
  5. 0/66 - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) vs MI, Mohali, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi staged a remarkable comeback after losing the first three wickets in powerplay overs. Pant and Axar Patel added 113 runs for the fourth wickets and then the former went wild in the death overs to help Delhi post a mammoth total. Delhi recorded the second-highest team runs in the last five overs of an IPL innings by smashing 97 off just 30 balls.

Related Stories
SRH vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Dream11

SRH vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Dream11

DC vs GT IPL 2024 Playing XIs: Delhi drop David Warner, Lalit Yadav in crucial game against Gujarat

DC vs GT IPL 2024 Playing XIs: Delhi drop David Warner, Lalit Yadav in crucial game against Gujarat

Shubman Gill topples Virat Kohli to script major milestone in IPL

Shubman Gill topples Virat Kohli to script major milestone in IPL

Most runs scored in the last five overs of an IPL innings

  1. 112 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016
  2. 97 - DC vs GT, Delhi, 2024
  3. 96 - PBKS vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2023
  4. 96 - MI vs DC, Mumbai WS, 2024
  5. 91 - RCB vs KKR, Kolkata, 2019

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement