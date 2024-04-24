Noida restaurants to offer discounts to those who vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Noida restaurants to offer discounts to voters.

The Noida chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has decided to offer special "democracy discounts" to all patrons who arrive at their partner restaurants with an inked finger to increase voter turnout on April 26, when Gautam Budh Nagar will vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Association officials said on Tuesday that the discounts will only be available to those who reside in the district.

According to the TOI report, “We are encouraging our members to run a special discount scheme for those guests who have cast their vote. We will be running this offer on April 26 and 27 for dine-in customers with a 20% discount, it will be for all those who will cast their vote and will have an inked finger,” says NRAI Noida chapter head Varun Khera. "So far, at least 50 major restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida have come on board for the drive,” he added.

According to him, eateries have also been asked to heavily publicize this program on their own social media pages and marketing platforms.

He adds that most restaurants in Noida will be offering this discount. “Some retail food chain outlets may not be able to participate in this, but otherwise most restaurants in Noida will be offering this discount. The idea is to encourage everyone to go and vote. Also, since it is a weekend, many may decide to go out with friends and family,” he adds.

After Noida, restaurants in Delhi too will be offering this discount on May 25. “For Delhi also, we have finalised this, but since Delhi will vote in May, we will announce it next month. This has not been finalised for Gurgaon yet,” shares Varun.

Manish Verma, the district election officer and district magistrate, responded to a question by saying, "All initiatives of citizen groups that encourage people to come out and vote are welcome."

