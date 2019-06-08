Bigg Boss 13 Contestants list leaked: Ankita Lokhande to Chunky Pandey, here are 23 shortlisted celebrities

Ankita Lokhande to Chunky Pandey, here's leaked list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 has been ruling the headlines regarding the possible celebrities who might enter the show this year. The reports have suggested that this time, makers are planning to rope in only celebrities and no commoners to raise the TRP of the show. While the channel hasn’t revealed any confirmed list of contestants, but it is revealed that the housemates will be a mix of both Bollywood and television stars and will have known names like Ankita Lokhande, Chunky Pandey, Sidharth Shukla and others. As many as 23 people have been shortlisted for the controversial show. Going by the reports in IBTimes , out of these 23, the final 13 contestants will be signed after July 30. Many celebrities whose names popped up as the possible contestants even denied the reports directly but it is said that they had to deny their association with the show until the official announcement is made.

Below is the list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants, whom you will most probably see this season on the show:

1. Zareen Khan (Bollywood actress)

2. Chunky Pandey (Bollywood actor)

3. Rajpal Yadav (Bollywood actor)

4. Warina Hussain (Indian model)

5. Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Female television star)

6. Ankita Lokhande (Indian actress)

7. Rakesh Vashisth (Television actor)

8. Mahika Sharma (controversial actress)

9. Danny D (Male porn star)

10. Jeet (Bengali super star, Bigg Boss Bangla host)

11. Chirag Paswan (Politician, former actor)

12. Vijender Singh (Boxer, actor)

13. Rahul Khandelwal (Model)

14. Himansh Kohli (Model and actor)

15. Mahima Chaudhary (Former Bollywood actress)

16. Meghna Malik (TV actress)

17. Mahaakshay Chakraborty (Mithun Chakraborty's son, actor)

18. Dayanand Shetty (CID fame actor)

19. Faizy Boo (makeup artist/LGBTQ)

20. Ritu Beri (Fashion designer)

21. Sonal Chauhan (Singer, model)

22. Fazilpuria Rahul Yadav (Singer)

23. Siddharth Shukla (Actor)

Like every year, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will hold the reins of the show and will host it. It is said that the show will go on floors by September this year.

