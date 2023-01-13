Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: Chiranjeevi's film garners mixed response; theaters remain empty

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review

Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sankranthi release Waltair Veerayya, written and directed by KS Ravindra AKA Bobby Kolli hit the screens amid huge expectations from fans on January 13. However, it garnered a divided response from critics and fans alike. While some loved Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, several criticised the plot of the film. Also, a few videos which went viral on social media showed screens with empty seats.

The twists and turns in the second half and Chiranjeevi's sequence with Ravi Teja have come out well. In addition, the songs featuring Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan were eye-pleasing. Appreciating the film and leads, a user wrote, "First Half Done. Too Good with Excellent Interval Bang #WaltairVeerayya." Another added, "#WaltairVeerayya.. First half Done To good excellent..#PoonakaaluLoading.. Bosssss is back...Intervel bang.. masterpiece Music @ThisIsDSP on Duty..@KChiruTweets @PK_Addicts."

Take a look at the reviews:

About Waltair Veerayya

The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by G K Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

The trailer of 'Waltair Veerayya ' shows Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (played by Ravi Teja) comes into town. Chiranjeevi is at his usual best in action as well as in hilarious scenes. He brings that special charm to the character and narrative with his mass aura. Ravi Teja is equally good as the cop and the face-off between the two is the major asset.

