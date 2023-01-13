Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna actioner registers a massive opening

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s actioner opened in theatres on January 12. The film stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Balayya. The film has impressed the masses and the box office numbers are proof. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a mass-action drama film. It shows the different aspects of the movie including action, emotions, fights, lengthy monologues and dance numbers.

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Report

Balakrishna appeared in a never-before-seen action avatar. The Bimbisara actor delivered powerful dialogue which alone is enough to describe his strong and intense character. These factors helped Veera Simha Reddy open well at the box office. As per early trade reports, the film minted Rs 32 crore India net on its first day. Veera Simha Reddy had an overall 67.72 per cent Telugu occupancy on Thursday, January 12.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy revolves around its titular character, a powerful man who is born in Pulicharla, studied in Anantapur, and is now the most-respected, God-like figure of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Apart from action and aggression, the film also shows a strong emotional core.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan oozed oomph in songs of the film with Nandamuri and also scored with an emotional scene. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay appear as the antagonists in the film, which features Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others in the supporting roles. Rishi Punjabi has done the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score will definitely give goosebumps to the masses.

