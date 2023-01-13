Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's film marginally edges out Ajith Kumar’s actioner

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2: The Tamil film industry witnessed a box office clash after two major releases fought for screens, business and audiences, with Thalapathy Vijay’s family entertainer Varisu (marginally) edging out Ajith Kumar’s actioner Thunivu. Ajith and Vijay have a huge fan following and their latest releases received tremendous responses on the opening day. However, with a major drop, as per early estimates, Varisu managed to earn Rs 16 crore across India with the Tamil version receiving mixed responses from the audience. And Thunivu reportedly minted Rs 15 crore.

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Report

According to Box Office India, "The Tamil films Thunivu and Varisu did very well on day one with similar collections though the latter did not get a release in Nizam / Andhra in its dubbed format. The main market is Tamil Nadu and there Thunivu had a comfortable lead. Basically, it wins the initial race because of that although in other markets Varisu is generally ahead." On Day 1, Thinuva grossed 15 crore nett in Tamil Nadu while Varisu was around 13 crore nett. the combined figures were 28 crore nett which is the highest ever for the state.

For Day 2, Thunivu reportedly earned Rs 15 crore India net for all languages. With this, the film's total for the two days stands at Rs 39.40 crore. On the other hand, Varisu managed to mint Rs 16 crore in India, taking it total to Rs 42.70 crore.

About Varisu

The highly anticipated family entertainer that features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role, is helmed by the popular Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay starrer has won millions of hearts. Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead opposite Vijay. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. S Thaman has composed music for the film.

About Thunivu

In action-packed starrer Thunivu, Ajith's look as the 'boss man' steals the show. He has taken people, hostage, at a bank. Police are seen trying to ascertain his identity. But it is a mystery that unfolds slowly. The movie packed with action, shows Ajith in a white beard and white hair. The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it.

Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

