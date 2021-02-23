Image Source : TWITTER/NANI Tuck Jagadish teaser out: Visual spectacle starring Nani to release on April 23

One of the most awaited movies of Tollywood Tuck Jagadish's teaser was released on Tuesday. Actor Nani took to his Twitter account and dropped the amazing teaser ahead of his 37th birthday. He tweeted, "Some films release during festivals, some films are like festivals themselves."

The teaser is being loved by the fans and critiques alike as it is treated for the eyes. The teaser is sure to give you goosebumps. In the teaser, Nani is introduced with a heartwarming scene where he is seen treating and bandaging a cock injured in Kodipandelu. The teaser had a perfect blend of drama, action and thrill. It encapsulated the spectacular background soar, stunning cinematography by Prasad Murella and Nani's stellar looks. The teaser doesn't consist of even a single dialogue, but the intensity and emotions can be felt as the background music has been conceptualized in that manner.

There is a buzz that Tuck Jagadish is apparently inspired by Mani Ratnam’s 1988 action movie Gharshana, which revolved around sibling rivalry.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner, Tuck Jagadish is announced to be released on April 23rd. Tuck Jagadish also stars Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame and Aishwarya Rajesh. The project marks director Shiva Nirvana’s second collaboration with Nani after his directorial debut Ninnu Kori in 2017.