Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi’s periodic drama continues to win hearts

Chiranjeevi has made a terrific comeback on the big screen after two years with his periodic drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, also starring Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, witnessed a brilliant response on the first day. It released on a big holiday, Gandhi Jayanti, which worked in its favour. The film opened with a bang in South India and received much applaud for the performances.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer war which had an explosive start on the box office. The film earned Rs 53.34 cr on its first day and set the BO on fire. However, it has received a mixed response from the critics. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi’s periodic drama has got good reviews which will work in its favour in the coming days.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy - released on 1200 screens in #Hindi version - puts up a decent number on Day 1, despite #War juggernaut... Wed ₹ 2.60 cr Nett BOC... #SyeRaa has opened to exceptional numbers in South versions. #India biz.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on a true story of a freedom fighter that got lost in the pages of history. The film created quite a buzz before its release for its grandeur and talented star cast. Chiranjeevi’s comeback on the big screen after two years also left fans excited for the film. While many have complained about the length of the film, fans’ have admired each and every character.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Kichha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayantara, Tamannaah and Niharika. Now, the first weekend of the film will fix the fate of the film. It is expected that the film will do exceptionally good in the south.

