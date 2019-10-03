Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
War breaks records, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff get their biggest opener of all-time

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is expected to become biggest Bollywood opener of the year.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2019 8:24 IST
 Day 1 box office collection of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is expected to shatter box office records to become the biggest Bollywood opener of the year. As per Box Office India, the film recorded around 70 % occupancy on its opening day with an increase in the trend towards the evening. The film has already set cash registers ringing in the arena of advance booking. If reports are to be believed, War has recorded highest advance booking of the year. The action-thriller has minted over Rs 23 crore in advance ticket sales.

Sidharth Anand's directorial War 

