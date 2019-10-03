KBC 11: Dr Bindeshwar Pathak demonstrates useful acupressure technique leaving Amitabh Bachchan stunned

Image Source : TWITTER KBC 11: Contestant shows acupressure technique leaving Big B stunned

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, makers of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 came up with a special episode in honour of the people doing service to the society. The episode started with host Amitabh Bachchan’s poem which stated, 'If you want to understand Gandhi then look at yourself as Gandhi'. In this special episode of KBC 11, Big B honoured and thanked all those who have been working for the betterment of the society. The audience was loaded with people who have been working for the people in one way or the other and the hot seat was graced by Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, who has campaigned for cleanliness in many different countries.

Along with Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak , the hot seat was graced by Ashish Singh, who has picked up several hundred metric tons of waste in just 6 months and made Indore the cleanest city. Ashish has worked closely with Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak for many years. The special thing is that Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak has also started Sulabh International Mission. While he was answering host Amitabh Bachchan’s tough questions, he also demonstrated a unique technique to get rid of urinal pressure for a couple of hours and left Big B amased.

#KBCKaramveer f @SonyTV invited many eminent persons who r fighting 4r women's rights,unfortunately chn shw #Patialababes now shwing completely regressive content ast a divorced woman who remarried n her teenage daughter bound her 2 fold hands2 her ex in laws, keep them with her — Swastika Das (@kxjm232) October 3, 2019

Dr. Pathak told in a very interesting way that if an emergency situation has occurred and one cannot find a chance to use a toilet, then with the help of his technique one can stop the urine. He demonstrated the acupressure technique in which one has to press the hands in a manner of applying pressure with the smallest finger of the left hand and cover the entire palm while completing a square while moving in anti-clockwise direction. This will make a big difference in when in an emergency. Watch the video here-

Dr Bindeshwar Pathak demonstrates a useful accupressure technique that could come handy. Watch him play on #KBCKaramveer Special, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan @bindeshwarpatha @AsheeshSg pic.twitter.com/ZV8RLR6Wip — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 2, 2019

Interestingly, just as Dr Pathak demonstrated the technique, host Amitabh Bachchan was shocked. Then he practiced the technique during the show. He also shared this technique with the audience.

Before Dr. Pathak, the hotseat was graced by Uttar Pradesh born Amla Ruia. She had changed the fortunes of more than 518 villages in Rajasthan. Amla was shaken by the droughts and famines of 1999, 2000 and 2003, after which she established the 'Aakar Charitable Trust'. Amla made many check dams with water harvesting systems which solved the water problem of more than 2 lakh people. Amla reached Rajasthan after reading the news in a newspaper.

Get to know more about the effects Karamveer Amla Ruia's water conservation mission has had on the lives of drought-hit villagers on #KBCKaramveer, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/XIrEHpLrVP — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 27, 2019

