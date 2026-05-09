Defeat conceded at last? Mamata updates X bio to TMC founder as Suvendu takes oath as Bengal CM

Kolkata:

Hours after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee updated her profile description on X, triggering fresh political discussion over whether she has finally accepted the BJP’s victory in the state. Banerjee’s profile now describes her as “Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress” and “Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha).”

Earlier, her bio had referred to her as the “Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal”. The change came shortly after Adhikari’s swearing-in ceremony at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, where the BJP officially formed its first-ever government in the state.

BJP’s historic victory

The BJP secured a massive mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending years of dominance by regional parties in Bengal politics.

Following the victory, Adhikari met Governor RN Ravi and formally staked a claim to form the government. Calling the verdict “historic”, the new Chief Minister promised a government focused on development, governance reforms, and political stability.

The swearing-in ceremony turned into a major national political event, attended by several Union ministers, chief ministers, and senior NDA leaders.

Mamata had earlier refused to step down

The update to Banerjee’s social media profile has gained attention because it comes days after she strongly resisted demands to resign following the election defeat. After the results, the TMC chief had publicly maintained that she would not step down quietly and had sharply criticised the Election Commission, alleging unfair practices during the polls.

She also accused the poll body of favouring the BJP and pointed to defeats of opposition alliances in other states as part of a larger political pattern.

At a meeting with party MLAs, Banerjee had announced legal action over alleged post-poll violence and also warned party leaders against making statements that could damage the organisation publicly.