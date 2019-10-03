Messy and Untidy: Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh reveals secrets about her and son Ibrahim

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh reveals secrets about her and son Ibrahim

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim recently made their grand debut together on the cover story of a leading magazine. While Sara has already won hearts with her stellar acting skills in two films – Kedarnath and Simmba, looks like her brother has all set on his journey to fame. The brother-sister duo looked like one kickass air as they featured on the cover. Even though they look all voguish and stylish in the pictures, their mother Amrita Singh has spilled their darkest secret and said that they are ‘messy and untidy’ in real life.

Talking about Ibrahim’s moment of shine and how he is in real life, Amrita Singh told Hello! Magazine, “Ibrahim is the ‘old soul’ in our home. He’s kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind. He’s gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile and a strong will to overcome any shortcomings. But, the one problem I have with them is that they are both extremely messy and untidy!”

She also spoke about daughter Sara and how she is the most disciplined child and said, she is “a very God-loving child (who) has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.”

Not just Amrita Singh but Ibrahim also spoke about his relationship with 5 years older sister Sara and revealed that they share a very close bond. He reveals that the two understand each other and rarely fight. He further said, “On occasions that we do (fight), it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan has=d maintained a distance from the media yet. Not just his personality but twitterati always are left in awe with the similarities of his physical appearance with father Saif Ali Khan. Reacting to the same, he said that ther are many scenarios when his relatives or even his mother Amrita just look at him and say, ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him (Saif). He reveals even father Saif tells him that sometimes.

