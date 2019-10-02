Sara and Kartik's budding romance is all over the headlines

Imtiaz Ali took advantage of the situation and cast them together in the sequel to Love Aaj Kal.

It has been a few days that we did not catch a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan -- the newest couple in B-Town -- together, but the status of their relationship is getting clearer by the day.

Kareena Kapoor, who has started a new innings with her radio show, recently hosted Kartik -- who happens to be only the second male guest on the show.

Kareena herself told Kartik that he was the second male guest -- first being her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Saif is Sara's father and Kartik is rumoured to be dating Sara. Ahem!

Adding to the family spirit was yesteryear actress and Kareena's mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, who appeared after Saif and Kartik.

Fans have since gone berserk over the invitees -- and have been terming this as the 'saas-damaad' episodic.

What has been adding to this fire is a video that went viral on Tuesday evening.

The said video is from a film festival where journalist Rajeev Masand is interviewing Kartik.

And this is how the conversation went.

Masand: I wonder what so many girls are doing here. You have a lovely girlfriend. Abb daal toh galne waali hai nahin.

Kartik is seen blushing profusely.

Then to a question posed to him about who his go-to person is when it comes to sharing problems, Kartik says, "There's a friend of mine. Her name ends with A. She lives in western Mumbai."

And there is the blushing again.

The rumoured relationship began on the sets of Koffee with Karan where Sara admitted to having a crush on Kartik. Imtiaz Ali took advantage of the situation and cast them together in the sequel to Love Aaj Kal.

And the two are speculated to have grown closer during the filming of the movie.

While nobody has ever commented on the relationship, their airport in-and-outs are proof enough of their cute love story.

Kartik was even seen bonding with Sara's brother Ibrahim when she walked the ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock at the Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi in July.

