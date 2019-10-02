Image Source : INSTAGRAM Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan shares BTS picture with her acting guru Varun Dhawan

Bollywood's young talents Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are coming together for the first time in the remake of David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1. While the original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, fans are super excited to watch Varun and Sara on the big screens. Today, the Kedarnath actress took to social media to share a BTS picture from Coolie No 1 sets with her acting guru and co-star Varun Dhawan.

"When his words are teaching you acting But his actions are teaching you camera facing #coolieno1 #lotsoffun #rhymedone #sarakishayari", Sara Ali Khan shared the adorable picture on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, actor Sahil Vaid has joined the cast of the Varun and Sara starrer.

Back with my all time best friend @Sahilwalavaid. Welcome to the family of #coolieno1 pic.twitter.com/aadPLGoTAc — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 1, 2019

Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, and is aremake of the filmmaker's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The new version is slated to release in May next year.

