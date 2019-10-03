Hina Khan's birthday bash pictures are sugar, spice and everything nice

Hina Khan's birthday bash pictures

Hina Khan turned a year older on Wednesday and the actress threw an intimate bash for her close friends and colleagues. The inside pictures of her birthday party are all over social media and if photos are anything to go by, we can surely say that the actress had a gala time. In the photos, Hina can be seen posing with her friends for selfie while the videos have her blowing candles and grooving to Salman Khan' Mera Hi Jalwa from 2009 film Wanted.

Hina's actor friends Nidhi Uttam and Mohit Malhotra joined her for the celebrations. For the birthday bash, Hina opted for classic LBD(little black dress) along with a pair of black polka-dotted sheer mesh stockings. The birthday princess rounded off her look with a pink fur, a pink sash and a tiara.

Have a look at the photos:

Priyank Sharma also shared a post on Instagram wishing the actress. ''Bhagwaan kare mein tere saath khoob saara ladoo taaki PYAAR aur gehra hota rahe Happy birthday meri dost. I love you,'' he wrote.

Hina's Bigg Boss housemate Hiten Tejwani also wished the actress. ''Happy happy birthday @realhinakhan ...have a fantastic one ..God bless you with lots of happiness and success,'' he wrote.

Hina Khan shot to fame with her character of Akshara in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress later participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She even stepped into the shoes of Urvashi Dholkaia by playing the role of iconic vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. However, she quit the show due to her busy schedule.

Now, Aamna Sharif will be replacing Hina. Producer Ekta Kapoor even shared an adorable message confirming the actress' exit from the show. With the promise of collaborating soon, Ekta wrote, ''Will miss uuuu komo @realhinakhan uve been awwwwwwsome''. Hina was also all praise for her producer.

Hina is even making her big screen debut with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.