Ravi Teja Birthday: Makers share first glimpse of 'Mass Maharaja's look in Khiladi

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAVITEJA_OFFL Makers share Ravi Teja's first glimpse from Khiladi

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja is celebrating his birthday today. While fans have been going gaga about the actor since morning, wishing him with heartfelt posts, Ravi surprised them with the first glimpse of his next film Khiladi. Sharing a video in which he can be seen in a stylish and slick avatar, the actor left the fans excited. On Monday, Ravi had shared the first poster and on his birthday on 26th January, the makers released a video. Ravi said that the update is "In response to all the love."

Directed by Ramesh Varma, the film stars Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary as female leads. Produced by Koneru Satyanarayana under the banner A Studios LLP in association with Pen India Limited. The makers haven't announced the release date yet.

Just recently, Ravi Teja had treated fans with a stellar performance in the film Krack.The film revolved around a cop, who has a reputation of having a temper. It also starred Shuti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani; and received great reviews from fans ands critics alike.

Other than Khiladi, Ravi Teja had announced another film in October last year. He promised an interesting and entertaining experience for fans.

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his films like "Nee Kosam", Itlu Sravani Subramanyam", "Chiranjeevulu"," Dubai Seenu", "Krishna", "Baladur" , "Neninthe" and "Raja The Great" among many others. He was last seen on screen in the film "Disco Raja", which released in January 2020.