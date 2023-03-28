Ravanasura Trailer Out: Ravi Teja's action sequences in crime thriller will blow your mind | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANTOSHAMSURESH Poster of Ravanasura featuring Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja's upcoming murder mystery Ravanasura has created a huge buzz among moviegoers. Riding on the success of 'Dhamaka' and 'Waltair Veerayya', there's a lot of expectation from Ravanasura as well. The trailer of the much-anticipated movie is finally out today and we all can witness some jaw-dropping action sequences performed by the Mass Maharaja. After wooing his fans in Telugu action comedies, Ravi Teja is set to intrigue movie buffs with this thriller.

Ravi Teja took to his Twitter handle to share the poster of the movie and announced the trailer launch. He wrote, “We’re all bad in someone's story! Presenting you all the Ravanasura Trailer. Taking over theatres from April 7th.”

After opening with power-packed action sequences, the trailer gives a glance at Ravi Teja’s chemistry with Megha Akash and Anu Emmanuel. All in all, the trailer clearly hints that Ravanasura’s director cast Ravi Teja in a multi-faceted role, which hands down will be immensely interesting to watch.

Teja plays a lawyer in this film which has an ensemble cast of Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujita Ponnada. This is the first time Ravi Teja will be seen playing a lawyer in this action-packed thriller which releases on April 7, 2023. Srikant Vissa has written the script of the film and Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems have composed the music of this action flick which has a five-heroine cast. Ravi Teja has cultivated a huge fan base with hits like Bhadra, Vikramarkudu, Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru, Venky, Mirapakay Naa Autograph, Kick, Khadgam, Idiot, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Krishna, and Balupu among others.

On the work front, Ravi Teja has a pan-Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film is a biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Directed by Vamsee, the film features Nupur Sanon as the female lead. This film will mark the debut of Nupur in Tollywood. Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, this is touted to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date.

