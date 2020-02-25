Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Thalaivar 168’ now titled Annaatthe

Rajinikanth began the shoot of his upcoming film Annaatthe in December last year.

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film will be now titled Annaatthe. The makers of Annaatthe shared a short video unveiling the title of the film while making the annoucement on social media. The film also marks Rajinikanth's maiden collaboration with director Siruthai Shiva. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu in key roles. Earlier the film was tipped to be titled Thalaivar 168 and the shoot had begun in December last year and is still ongoing with full swing.

Sharing the video, Sun Pictures tweeted, "#Thalaivar168 is #Annaatthe"

Annaatthe also marks the reunion of Rajinikanth with Meena and Khushbu after two decades. Tipped as a rural drama film, Annaatthe will feature Rajinikanth playing the character of a caring brother. Annaatthe is already slated to get a Diwali 2020 release.

Rajinikanth began the shoot of the film on December 18 last year and picture from the first day of the shoot was shared by music director D. Imman on his twitter.

Met the Man of Simplicity our dear @rajinikanth sir on the first day of shoot today which had commenced with a song! His positive words about the song was so encouraging!What an aura! What an energy this man spills to the world around him! Breathtaking!



Praise God! pic.twitter.com/4iSjsnyeGK — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) December 18, 2019

Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murgadoss's Darbar. The film opened to great box office opening and managed to cross the Rs 200 crore marks despite getting mixed reviews. However, the business of the film didn't prove enough to make the project a profitable outing. Many distributors claimed heavy losses across Tamil Nadu. Darbar was released simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film also starred Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, and Yogi Babu in key roles and Suneil Shetty played the antagonist in the film.

Rajinikanth will also feature in an episode of Bear Grylls' successful TV series Man Vs Wild.