Nani starrer Dasara takes box office by storm; grosses THIS whopping amount in 3 days worldwide

Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer saw a big start in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and overseas. The movie has received favorable reviews from both critics and viewers. This is the first time that Nani has starred in a pan-India film and the audience has been showering love on the film from all over India. Dasara was released on 30th March 2023 and the excitement among fans has been high ever since the announcement.

Dasara Box Office Report

Dasara has benefited greatly from the market due to its pan-Indian standing and the audience's preference for South Indian films, particularly those with a local plot and action. Nani's latest offering has taken the box office by storm, collecting a gross of Rs 71 crores in just three days. The movie, which was released on March 30, has been receiving overwhelming responses from the audience and has set new records in the Telugu film industry. Production house SLV Cinemas shared the box office collection of the movie in a press note. "The movie grossed Rs 38 crore plus on its first day worldwide, earning a staggering Rs 15 crore on its second day. The film’s two days worldwide total stands at Rs 53 crore plus," the note read.

About Dasara

The Telugu film aims to bring focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Also starring Keethy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela and is touted to be one of the most crucial films of Nani’s career. Dasara has an extraordinary storyline and some note-worthy performances. The film sees music by Santosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Naveen Nooli with writing by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P apart from Srikanth.

Nani, who is known for his impeccable acting skills and versatile roles, has once again proved his mettle as an actor with this movie. The movie has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, which has translated into tremendous box office success.

