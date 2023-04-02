Sunday, April 02, 2023
     
Did you know Salim Durrani had Bollywood connection; late cricketer starred opposite THESE actors

Salim Durrani, who passed away on Friday, was a formidable cricketer and also a Bollywood star in his own right. He worked with these Bollywood beauties.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: April 02, 2023 14:26 IST
Salim Durrani
Image Source : TWITTER/@SARDESAIRAJDEEP Salim Durrani passes away at 88

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durrani took his last breath on Sunday morning at age of 88. The all-rounder played a pivotal role in several memorable victories for the Indian cricket team in the 1960s and 70s. According to PTI, he was living with his brother Jahangir Durani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Durani had broken his thigh bone when he fell in January this year and had to undergo proximal femoral nail surgery post that. 

Blessed with good looks and an enticing personality, Durrani was a favourite of the masses and one of the first Indian cricketers to endorse products. Soon, this extended to movie offers. In 1969, he made his film debut with Ek Masoom opposite Tanuja. The Khalid Akhtar film also starred Jagdeep, Abhi Bhattacharya, Prem Chopra, and Helen. In 1973, when his international cricket career was ending, he returned to the silver screen for his second and final performance. He also was also seen opposite Parveen Babi in the movie 'Charitra'.

Salim Durani was known for his aggressive batting and left-arm spin bowling paved way for a lot of victories for India. He had played a crucial role in India's first Test win in West Indies back in 1971 where Durani had bowled a memorable spell dismissing the likes of Clive Lloyd and Garry Sobers within few deliveries. India went on to win the Port of Spain Test by seven wickets to create history and Durani had conceded only 21 runs in 17 overs he bowled.

Durrani continued playing Ranji Trophy for four more seasons when he retired at the age of 43. After his playing career, Durrani retreated from the game. He was awarded the C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI in 2011. He was also India's first Arjuna Award winning cricketer. 

