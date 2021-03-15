Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu shares glimpse of Major on Sandeep Unnikrishnan birth anniversary

Actor Mahesh Babu on Monday took to his Twitter account and paid his tribute to 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan as the day marked his birth anniversary. The actor also shared the first glimpse of Adivi Sesh starrer Major. The video revealed that the teaser of the movie will be shared on March 28. The actor tweeted, "Remembering our nation's unsung hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his birth anniversary. Folded hands Here's a glimpse from #MajorTheFilm #MajorTeaserOnMarch28th #MajorGlimpse".

The film will also featureSobitha Dhulipala, Saiee M Manjrekar in pivotal roles. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film will be based on the real-life story of one of India’s most decorated military officers Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in action during November 2008 Mumbai attacks. Major is produced by superstar Mahesh Babu’s G Mahesh Babu Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures and A+S Movies. The Pan India film will release on July 2, 2021.

Sharing his first memory of Unnikrishnan, actor Adivi Sesh earlier said, ""I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph splashed across all the channels. I didn't know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man. There was some sort of madness of spirit in his eyes aur hothon pe halki si hasi (and a faint smile on the lips). There was a madness and there was a smile, I couldn't understand it."

"He looked like he could be one of my family members, an older cousin, and then I found out he was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and he had given his life for the country. I couldn't stop looking at that now-iconic passport photograph," added the actor.