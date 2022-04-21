KGF Chapter 2: 'Rocky' Yash thanks fans after mega-success in emotional message | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THENAMEISYASH KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles

The success of the KGF franchise has taken the world by storm. It seems that the KGF fever won't end anytime soon and lead star Yash thanks all his fans who have loved the film to an extent that the entire universe is talking about it. Yash said n a video message that he is feeling extremely grateful for the overwhelming response KGF: Chapter 2 has received, Yash shares a video on a social media platform where the star shows gratitude towards his big win in his theatrical history.

In the video, Yash narrates an anecdote where he said, “There was a small village which was facing a situation of drought for quite some time so the villagers decided to have a prayer meet and people turned out in large numbers but there was one boy who turned out with an umbrella. Some called it overconfidence but eventually you know what that was - Faith. I am like that Little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day. and I am in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still I would like to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart. On behalf of the entire KGF team, I would like to say that we are very grateful. I hope you are enjoying the film and continue enjoying it. At the end, I would like to say that guys your heart is my territory."

Currently, Yash is basking in the mega-success of KGF: Chapter 2. His wife shared a glimpse of the family vacation on social media.

A week after its release, KGF: Chapter 2 continues to cast its spell on Hindi moviegoers. Being a regional language film, the film is racking up a splendid performance in Hindi belts. After registering the highest 3rd-day collection with Rs 143.64 crore, the movie has crossed the magic figure of Rs 250 crore in its first week.

KGF: Chapter 2 presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.