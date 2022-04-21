Yash's KGF Chapter 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Sony LIV? When and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ THENAMEISYASH Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has released in cinema halls

The KGF sequel released in theatres on April 14 and co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

KGF franchise is written and directed by Prashanth Neel

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is ruling over the hearts of the fans after it was released on April 14. The movie has done tremendous box office business and for its Hindi version alone, it has collected Rs 255 crore in 7 days. With these figures, the Kannada movie has surpassed the likes of box office successes Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai in crossing the Rs 250 crore mark in the shortest period of time.

With the film's buzz getting bigger by the day, people are curious to know about the OTT premiere platform for KGF: Chapter 2 and the date when it will release digitally. Let us tell you that KGF: Chapter 2 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. However, fans will have to wait for some time to actually see the movie on the OTT platform as the movie's theatrical run will have a direct bearing on its digital release date. KGF sequel is only expected to hit the OTT platform after a minimum period of 90 days, i.e. three months. However, this period could also be longer.

Meanwhile, it is best for the fans to watch the KGF sequel in theatres if they do not want to miss out on the biggest event film in India in a long time. KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and on YouTube for free viewing.

KGF stars Srinidhi Shetty opposite Yash. In the second instalment, Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon steps in to play the role of Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India. The franchise is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

In the end credits scene of KGF: Chapter 2, the makers have also hinted at a third film. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited on that front.