Yash's KGF Chapter 1 vs Chapter 2: A definitive comparison of which part is better and why

Yash's KGF franchise may turn out to be the biggest box office success in India. Chapter 2, which was released on April 14, has already broken the opening day collection record for any prior film in India. The hype surrounding the sequel was huge and with familiar Bollywood faces-- Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon- coming in, the movie has more appeal in the north Indian markets. Going by the early box office figures, one thing is certain. KGF: Chapter 2 is going to shatter Chapter 1's box office collections by a huge margin. But is the new film better than the first part? We decode.

5 areas where KGF: Chapter 2 is better than Chapter 1

-- In storytelling, KGF sequel inches ahead of the first part. We delve deeper into Rocky's past and the emotional connect with the brawny character is more in the new film than in the KGF: Chapter 1. Of course, since Rocky has the upper hand now, the weight of the narrative shifts on his side.

-- KGF: Chapter 2 clearly seems to have a bigger budget. Thus, the production value has gone up by significant proportions. There is better VFX in Chapter 2, also because the vision is bigger and bolder. In wide shots of KGF mines, the finesse in post-production really shows.

-- The dialogues in Chapter 2 are far better than in the first part. The fast-talking and charming Rocky had almost gone quiet in the second half of part 1 as he begins to work in the mines as a slave. In the sequel, the older Rocky comes back with whistle-worthy and heavyweight dialogues that are metaphorical and meaningful.

-- Chapter 2 has better action sequences than Chapter 1. A car chase scene and the climax fight between Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) and Rocky are the clear standouts. Other action sequences also have a better overall tonality and execution in the sequel.

-- In terms of styling and costumes, Chapter 2 is way better. Yash appears handsome in fitted suits and silk shirts. Srinidhi Shetty's saree look is impressive too and she pulls it off with elegance. The biggest highlight styling-wise is Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt. His Viking-inspired look is menacing and also a breath of fresh air.

5 areas where KGF: Chapter 1 beats Chapter 2

-- Even though a lot of hype was built around Adheera as the antagonist, he does not measure up to Rocky. The antagonist had a great look and the backstory of his cruelty was spot on, but the character looks frail and unconvincing in parts. In long patches, Adheera also goes missing from the film. In fact, the character of Inayath Khallel, a Dubai-based international smuggler, is also caricaturish and lacks the weight to challenge Rocky. Chapter 1's Garuda matched up to Rocky's heroic elevation and was present throughout.

-- Chapter 2 does not do justice to Reena (Srinidhi Shetty) and Rocky's story. Reena is a silent spectator in KGF 2, unlike in Chapter 1 where she showed immense potential, spark and likeability.

-- The background score builds up tension and emotion in KGF 2 but it is very loud in most of the parts and does not let the emotional scenes strike the right chord sometimes.

-- In Chapter 2, the second half has two songs. The Falak Tu Garaj Tu and Mehabooba seem like a drag in the story and even break the fast tempo of the movie. This did not happen in Chapter 1 and the narrative progressed at a brisk pace.

-- The story progression is minimal in Chapter 2 and it relies more on action to appeal to the masses. In Chapter 1, the underdog angle, the mother-son bond and KGF's history formed the major portions. In Chapter 2, these themes are recalled but story-wise the film moves ahead very little.