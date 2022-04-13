Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/YASH/SANJAYDUTT/YOUTUBE KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Sanjay Dutt to Raveena Tandon, you'll be SHOCKED to know how much the stars charged!

KGF: Chapter 2 which happens to be the sequel of the 2018 release superhit franchise 'KGF' is all set to hit the theatres on April 14. The excitement amongst the fans is soaring high and everyone can't wait to see Rocky Bhai aka superstar Yash again on the screen. Apart from him, the film directed by Prashanth Neel also features a list of actors like-- Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi, Anant Nag, Prakash Raj and others. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, the film will release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. Just a day before the big release, the movie buffs are busy booking their tickets looking at the fandom that the franchise enjoys. Meanwhile, we are here with an interesting scoop about the whopping salaries that the star cast took home for the film.

Just in case you're unversed in the same, have a look:

DISCLAIMER: This is a media-based report. IndiaTV does not vouch for the authentication of these figures.

also read: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2: Where to Watch, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download, Tickets

1. Yash:

As per reports, it is being touted that Yash who will be seen playing the role of Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky Bhai is taking home Rs. 25-27 crores.

2. Sanjay Dutt:

The Bollywood actor, who will be seen playing the role of antagonist Adheera has charged Rs. 9-10 crores for the movie.

3. Raveena Tandon:

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has also been roped by the makers to play the role of Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India. Going by the buzz, it is being said that she has charged Rs. 1-2 crores for the film.

4. Prashanth Neel:

Prashanth Neel, who happens to be the director and writer of the much-awaited project has reportedly taken Rs. 15-20 crores.

also read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: 1 Lakh for 'joota churai' to special wedding gift, here's what's expected

5. Srinidhi:

Srinidhi will also be seen playing the crucial role of Reena Desai in KGF 2. Going by the reports, she is taking Rs 3-4 cores for the film.

6. Prakash Raj:

Prakash Raj who will be seen as Vijayendra Ingalagi has charged Rs. 80-82 lakhs.

7. Anant Nag:

Anant Nag will be playing the role of Anand Ingalagi and has charged Rs.50-52 lakhs.

8. Malavika Avinash:

Malavika Avinash will be seen as Deepa Hegde, the chief editor of a news channel in the film starring Yash. The actress has taken Rs. 60-62 lakhs for her role.

also read: Ranbir Kapoor is Libra, Alia Bhatt is Pisces; know love compatibility between these zodiac signs