Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: 1 Lakh for 'joota churai' to special wedding gift, here's what's expected

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: The much-awaited wedding of the year 2022 is finally here! After dating for almost five years, Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony on April 14. Despite the fact that the couple and their respective families have been tight-lipped about the same, social media posts by celebs like Karan Johar, Illa Arun and Ayan Mukerji make it clear that the big day is finally here. Today marks the beginning of their pre-wedding festivities that will begin with Ganesh Puja and followed by Mehendi which will take place at 2 pm. Pictures of the decked up Krishna Raj bungalow and Vaastu are all over the internet which has raised the excitement even more. Not only this but a lot of details of the wedding have been divulged by Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt and half-brother Rahul Bhat. Just in case, you're unversed with them here's everything you need to know about-- from 'joota churai' to Ranbir's special wedding gift for Alia.

1 Lakh for Joota Churai:

Just like any other wedding, Alia and Ranbir's wedding will also have the 'joota churai' tradition during which the sister and friends of the bride steal the groom's shoes and ask for money in exchange. Not only this but according to reports, Ranbir has even set aside a budget of Rs 1 Lakh for the same. Hindustan Times stated, "Mostly Alia's girl gang will be in charge of stealing Ranbir's shoes. A budget of one lakh has been kept aside for the same."

Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding gift for wife-to-be Alia Bhatt:

Ranbir will be presenting Alia with a special gift that will have a connection with his lucky number 8. According to IndiaToday.in, Ranbir has bought a custom-made wedding band with 8 diamonds encrusted on it from a luxury international brand called Van Cleef and Arpels. Not only this but the report added that the actor placed the order for the same through a friend who got it made from the London store. Apart from this, the diamonds have been hand-picked by Ranbir himself.

Wedding Guest List:

It is being said that the couple has invited their friends from the industry like-- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. After their marriage, the two of them will host a grand reception for their industry friends by the end of April.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi Artist and Photographer:

The report by Hindustan Times has stated that the couple has not opted for special mehendi artist and photographers like others. Veen Nagda, who is a celebrity Mehendi artist has not been called for. The report said, "Even the photographers are someone Grishma (Shah, Alia’s manager) and Alia have chosen, who have not done any celeb weddings yet. As for the mandap, a female set designer has been brought on board."

Special performance by the bride-to-be:

There are a few performances that are planned for the night. A report in Bollywoodlife claimed that Alia is all set to perform on a special number. She is planning to perform on her song Dilbaro from her film Raazi and leave everyone emotional. The report further said, "Apart from Alia Bhatt’s performance, many more dance segments have been planned by the family and friends of the two stars."

Well, we are sure you are super excited about their big day. This is why keep reading this space for more updates related to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited wedding.