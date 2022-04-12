Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2: Where to Watch, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download, Tickets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESHBALA Yash starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' Releases: Where to Watch, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download, Tickets

KGF Chapter 2 release: Directed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF' starring superstar Yash managed to gain not just great box office numbers, epic reviews and a lot of love from fans. Looking at the excitement that the first film received, the makers decided to move further with the second part which has been titled 'KGF Chapter 2.' Starring Yash (Rocky Bhai), Sanjay Dutt (Adheera) and Raveena Tandon (Ramika Sen), the film is all set to release worldwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The trailer which was released sometime back has already left everyone asking for more and the release is also expected to break many box office records. The storyline will be based on the life of Rocky, who rose from poverty to become the king of a gold mine in the first part. Looking at the grand fandom of the film, the makers of Shahid Kapoor's film 'Jersey' also decided to push the release date a week further.

Just in case, you are also waiting for 'KGF: Chapter 2,' here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc that you should know.

Have a look at the same here:

What is KGF Chapter 2's Release Date?

April 14, 2022

Where to book Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2' movie tickets?

Fans are excited to watch Prashanth Neel's directorial on the big screen. All the moviegoers can book KGF Chapter 2's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of KGF Chapter 2?

Prashanth Neel. He is known for helming the first part of the franchise.

Who is the Writer of KGF Chapter 2?

Prashanth Neel

Who are the producers of KGF Chapter 2?

'KGF Chapter 2' is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

What is the star cast of KGF Chapter 2?

Yash as Rocky

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera

Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen

Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalgi

Srinidhi Shetty as Reena

Ovais Singstar as Singer

Ebadat Akram Dunia as Villain

Anant Nag as Anand Ingalagi

What is the running time of KGF Chapter 2?

2 hours, 48 minutes

Who is the Music Director of Yash starter KGF Chapter 2?

Ravi Basrur

Images, Wallpapers and Posters of KGF Chapter 2:

Watch KGF Chapter 2 trailer here:

Where to download KGF Chapter 2 movie online?

You can download Prashanth Neel's directorial from YouTube or from other paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix after the makers' announcement.

Where can I watch the KGF Chapter 2 full movie?

The film is releasing in theatres and won't be available to watch online until the production house announces an official OTT and satellite release.

Where can I check the review of KGF Chapter 2 movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of KGF Chapter 2 movie review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

Watch KGF Chapter 2 songs: