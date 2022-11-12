Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film continues to rule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kantara Hindi Box Office

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is ruling the ticket windows. The film that was released in Hindi after it became a success in the South has been minting huge. While south films continue to make inroads in the northern regions, Kantara has trumped all regional hits this year, becoming one of the most discussed movies of 2022. Due to positive word of mouth, the film was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and was released in mid-October. It enjoyed a dreamy run at the box office. Kantara Hindi has also left behind new Bollywood releases like Phone Bhoot, Ram Setu, Thank God, Mili, Double XL and now Uunchai. Going by the trade reports, the Hindi dub of the film is expected to earn close to Rs 75 Cr by the end of this week.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

Despite tough competition from Bollywood and new releases every Friday, Kantara is performing phenomenally well. The Hindi version of Kantara released in the theatres on October 14. According to reports, the film is expected to cross the Rs 75-crore mark in a couple of days. On its 28th day in the theatres, Rishab Shetty starrer collected around Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 crore in Hindi.

Kantara OTT release delayed?

Rishab Shetty’s film has become one of the most successful movies of recent times. First, the Kannada version of the film created waves in the south and now Kantara has taken over the pan-India market. Owing to the same, the makers of Kantara have reportedly decided to push the film’s OTT release date.

Previously, it was reported that the streaming rights for Kantara have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. Fans went gaga as it was rumored that the movie has got its OTT release date which is on 4th November. Later, speculations were also rife that the blockbuster film was slated to premiere on November 18. However, according to the latest media reports, the makers have decided to postpone Kantara’s OTT release date to November end as the film is performing remarkably well at the box office.

About Kantara

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty who is playing a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. The film deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

