Black Panther 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel's superhero flick enjoys a double-digit opening

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel Studios' superhero film Black Panther 2 has taken a very good start at the ticket windows. One of the most anticipated titles from MCU's slate of films, Ryan Coogler directorial is a tribute to the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, who left an unforgettable mark by acing the titular role of T'Challa aka Black Panther with perfection. According to trade reports, Black Panther 2 managed to collect between Rs 12.5 - 13.5 cr nett on day 1, which is higher than all non-Marvel Hollywood films released this year and lower than Marvel films Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Black Panther 2 Box Office Report:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in cinema halls worldwide on November 11. The reviews on social media are largely positive and fans are eagerly waiting their turn to catch the latest Marvel Studios' spectacle on the big screens.

According to Box Office India, "Black Panther-Wakanda Forever has taken a very good opening of 35-40% on around 1700 cinemas which will mean a 2000 plus screen release. The film is sure to comfortably cross the 10 crore nett mark which has not been done by many Hollywood films and it could be a 13-15 crore opening day for the film and if it comes out towards the higher end of that then it would be excellent."

The first-day collection of Black Panther 2 looked strong in the South markets. "The film has the Marvel branding which has a following of its own and the last Black Panther film 2018 also did well with business of 55 crore nett. That film had opened to 5,50 crore nett only and here opening will be more than double for sure. The opening of the film looks strong in the South markets and should easily contribute 5 crore nett plus from there, BOI added."

About Black Panther 2

After Chadwick Boseman's death, the reigns of the sequel to the 2018 release Black Panther, was carried forward by the rest of the cast, including the likes of Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Winston Duke (M'Baku). The sequel is directed by Ryan Coogler who also helmed the first installment of the franchise.

