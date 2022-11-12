Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film emerges as WINNER at ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yashoda

Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action thriller is receiving positive reviews from audiences. It is being heavily praised for its suspense and actions. With a different genre, Hari and Harish’s directorial has a solid story at its core which is portrayed with impactful twists and turns. Interestingly, Yashoda is enjoying a phenomenal pre-release business of around Rs 55 crore and now the film emerged as a winner on the ticket window. According to trade reports, Yashoda had an overall 29.98 per cent Telugu occupancy while 6.39 per cent for Hindi on Friday, November 11.

Yashoda Box Office Collection Report:

In Yashoda, Samantha plays a surrogate mother who gets to the bottom of the secrets of the corrupt medical world. Even before the release, Yashoda has interestingly surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark. According to film trade expert Ramesh Bala, the film has earned around Rs 55 crore.

Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, as well as dubbed in release for Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it Samantha's first-ever Hindi theatrical release. "Yashoda earned 3.20 Cr India net on its first day for all languages," trade reports suggested.

