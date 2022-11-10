Yashoda Advance Box Office Report: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film surpassed Rs 50 crore mark already

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESH BALA Yashoda Advance Box Office Report

Yashoda Advance Box Office Report: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has proven herself with her acting prowess and amassed an unparalleled fan base. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her highly ambitious film Yashoda is 'extremely nervous' ahead of the film’s release on November 11. In Yashoda, the actress plays a surrogate mother who gets to the bottom of the secrets of the corrupt medical world. Interestingly, Yashoda is enjoying a phenomenal pre-release business of around Rs 55 crore.

Even before the release, Yashoda has interestingly surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark. According to film trade expert Ramesh Bala, the film has earned around Rs 55 crore. Taking to his Twitter, Ramesh Bala shared that Yashoda has done pre-release business over Rs 55 crore. He wrote, "@Samanthaprabhu2 has excellent pre-release business of her Friday release #Yashoda

Digital - 24cr

Satellite - 13cr

Hindi - 3.5cr

Overseas - 2.5cr

Theatrical - 12 cr

More than 55 crs, Samantha’s heroine-centric film market."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post

A day before the big picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo and expressed she is 'excited and nervous'. Keeping her fingers crossed, she wrote, "Extremely nervous and especially excited. One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna [I hope that you will like Yashoda]. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed. #YashodaFromTomorrow."

With Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen breaking all the norms as a pregnant lady. The action-thriller, directed by Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Sridevi Movies.

Samantha's Upcoming Project

Apart fromthis, Samantha will next be seen in a mythological film Shaakuntalam, which features her as princess Shakuntala. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie was announced to release on November 4 but was postponed.

The mythology film is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam releases in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will reprise King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata. Also, she will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, slated to hit the screens this December.

