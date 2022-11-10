Alia Bhatt discharged from hospital, brings home daughter with Ranbir Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : RANBIR KAPOOR Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little princess on November 6, 2022. The actress, who announced the arrival of her and Ranbir's baby girl in an Instagram post, has been in the hospital since. The Kapoor-Bhatt clan has been on cloud nine after the new addition to their family. Now, on Thursday, the new mommy has been discharged from HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, along with her daughter to return home with Ranbir.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAlia Bhatt discharged from hospital

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRanbir Kapoor with her daughter

Announcing the good news, Alia wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." Along with the happy news, the actress shared a photo of a lion family. For the caption, she simply added a heart emoji.

On Sunday morning (November 6), the new parents were spotted arriving at the Reliance Foundation Hospital for their D-Day. Mothers-in-law Neetu Kapor and Soni Razdan were with Alia before she was wheeled into the labour room. The time of birth is 12:05.

Earlier, in a conversation with PTI, the new daddy Ranbir had opened up about embracing fatherhood. Talking about the same, the actor shared the feeling of excitement and terror he is experiencing simultaneously. The actor said, "I am feeling grateful, excited, nervous and terrified. Because I have so many expectations of myself and of this relationship and what I want from it and what I want to give… These are the only adjectives I can use".

In June, Alia took the world by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her Instagram handle. It was just months after Ranbir and Alia got married. ALSO READ: Photo of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby revealed? Fake video of actress from hospital goes viral

The duo tied the knot in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which happens to be their first film together.

