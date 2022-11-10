Kantara OTT release delayed? Here's what we know about Rishab Shetty's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FILMY_KHABRIYA Kantara

Kantara OTT release: Rishab Shetty’s film has become one of the most successful movies of recent times. Even a month after its release, the film is making phenomenal progress at the ticket window. The Hindi dub of the Kannada film continues to grow and is unaffected by new Bollywood releases namely -- Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL. First, the Kannada version of the film created waves in the south and now Kantara has taken over the pan-India market. Owing to the same, the makers of Kantara have reportedly decided to push the film’s OTT release date.

Kantara OTT release delayed?

Previously, it was reported that the streaming rights for Kantara have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. Fans went gaga as it was rumored that the movie has got its OTT release date which is on 4th November. Later, speculations were also rife that the blockbuster film was slated to premiere on November 18. However, according to the latest media reports, the makers have decided to postpone Kantara’s OTT release date to November end as the film is performing remarkably well at the box office.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada feature film Kantara is ruling in the Hindi regions as well with the dubbed version collecting over Rs 67 crore in a span of 26 days. In the northern region, Kantara has outperformed Bollywood films featuring major movie stars like Akshay Kumar (Ram Setu), Ajay Devgn (Thank God), Katrina Kaif (Phone Bhoot), Ayushmann Khurrana (Doctor G) and others.

On the other hand, Kantara also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

About Kantara

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

