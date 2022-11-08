Photo of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby revealed? Fake video of actress from hospital goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM, TWITTER Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby has already become the talk of the town. The Bollywood couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Sunday. Ever since the duo announced the arrival of their baby girl, The internet is abuzz with photos and videos of the actors with kids. Many claim them to be photos of Alia and Ranbir's baby.

In the morphed photos, Alia is seen resting on the bed with a child next to her. Many have also shared old pics of them holding a baby in their arms. Apart from these, a video claims that it has Alia with the baby in the hospital. Take a look:

However, turns out these pics are fake. The actors haven't shared any photos or videos of their daughter yet.

While Ranbir is not on any social media platform, Alia shared the happy news on their behalf. actress shared a sketch of a lion family of three. The creative also had words written by Alia: "And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji)."

She added: "We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia was taken to the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumbai around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. She went into labour around 12 noon, with Ranbir and mothers-in-law Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan waiting outside.

Later in the evening, when Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was tapped in Mumbai, she was asked about the baby. Neetu expressed her excitement while speaking to the media. She also gave Alia Bhatt's health update. Neetu Kapoor said, "I am really happy about the birth of a baby girl. Alia is absolutely okay and everything is fine."

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia who tied the knot on April 14 this year, announced their pregnancy in June. Post the announcement, the couple was seen together, sharing the screen for the first time, in Brahmastra.

